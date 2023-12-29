Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $678.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

