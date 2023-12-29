Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Macquarie from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 1,922,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,229,180. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -156.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $19.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.