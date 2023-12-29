Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) is Wealthspring Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,910 shares during the quarter. Cartesian Growth Co. II accounts for about 7.1% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 1.33% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RENE. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 28.7% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 560,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at $2,653,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 14.3% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 810,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RENE remained flat at $10.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,683. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

