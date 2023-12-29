Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Lowered by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,075 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Catalent by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Argus upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

