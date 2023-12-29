Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.72

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 100773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CATY. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

