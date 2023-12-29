Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.18. 15,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, cargo terminal, and aircraft engineering services.

