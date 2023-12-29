CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.39. 5,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 19,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

CD Projekt Stock Down 1.8 %

About CD Projekt

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Further Reading

