ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ChampionX worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,357,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 7.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,950,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.48. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

