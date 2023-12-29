Chariot (LON:CHAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.83 ($0.12), with a volume of 1372492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

Chariot Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of £106.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Chariot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chariot news, insider George F. Canjar purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,142.31). In related news, insider Julian Maurice- Williams acquired 101,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,111.20 ($12,847.78). Also, insider George F. Canjar bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,142.31). Insiders own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.