Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 125,020 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,020 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.70% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $48,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SCHZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 208,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,500. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

