Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 22,932 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.14% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $46,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $56.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

