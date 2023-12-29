Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 5,233 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.34% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 57,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56,023.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 41,748 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,770. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

