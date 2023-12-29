Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 34,620 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,451. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

