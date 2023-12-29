Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,526,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,558. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

