Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,013,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,321,000 after buying an additional 300,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,368,000 after buying an additional 195,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $120.87. 335,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,139. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.01 and its 200 day moving average is $126.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

