Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 427.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,148 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 69,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,134. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.