Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $11.52 during midday trading on Friday. 3,187,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,870. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

