Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $19,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 247,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,950. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

