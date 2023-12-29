Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $124.54. The stock had a trading volume of 153,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.98. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.