Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $209.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,436. The company has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

