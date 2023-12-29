Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. 195,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,452. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

