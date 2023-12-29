Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.13 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. 2,245,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

