Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.43 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

UNP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.06. The company had a trading volume of 248,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,092. The company has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

