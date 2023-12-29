Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 202,700.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

PXH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.09. 28,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

