Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.86% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,409.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

PXF remained flat at $47.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

