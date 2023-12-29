Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.65 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

