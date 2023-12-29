Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $25.35 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,189. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

