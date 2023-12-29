Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $550,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. 1,781,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,879. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.99%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

