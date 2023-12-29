Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $117.18. The company had a trading volume of 446,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.