Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $6.66 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,843,000 after buying an additional 1,088,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,106,000 after buying an additional 85,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,393,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE remained flat at $27.12 during midday trading on Friday. 242,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,203. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

