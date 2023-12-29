Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $824,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $77.36. 1,037,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,103. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

