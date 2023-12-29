Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,413,985,000 after purchasing an additional 340,916,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after buying an additional 1,216,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,655,000 after buying an additional 2,785,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. 1,918,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657,064. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.