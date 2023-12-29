Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,900,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,912,000 after purchasing an additional 484,147 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after buying an additional 1,368,742 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. 147,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,664. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

