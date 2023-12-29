Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,643 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,691 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 722,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,772. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

