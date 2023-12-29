Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.16. 16,149,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,279,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.22. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

