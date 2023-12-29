Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 14,268 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. 362,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,734. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $83.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.