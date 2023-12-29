Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 317 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,785,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $81.34. 2,095,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

