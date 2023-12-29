Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 69,717 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 1.20% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $23,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 291,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

