Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases New Position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRYFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,246,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,050,000. ARS Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 4.44% of ARS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $895,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 113,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,236. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPRY. William Blair cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPRY

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.