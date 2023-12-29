Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases New Position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,246,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,050,000. ARS Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 4.44% of ARS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $895,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 113,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,236. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPRY. William Blair cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

