Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $34,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,256. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $37.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

