Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,556,876,000 after buying an additional 2,365,866 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,098,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 516,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,077,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $55.34. 72,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

