Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. 3,742,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,379,174. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

