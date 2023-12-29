Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,746. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

