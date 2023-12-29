Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,252,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 93,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.53. 2,358,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,893. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

