Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 15,531 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.20. 868,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,239. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.