Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 16,621 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $70.33. 8,587,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

