Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 1,988 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.33. 309,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

