Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 52,509 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 12.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $109,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.38. 2,643,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

