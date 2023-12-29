Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 6,829 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.07. 4,698,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,023,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

