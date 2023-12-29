Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes Position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 2.93% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 181.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 120,047 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 115,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 68,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SCMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.62. 8,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $52.85.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

